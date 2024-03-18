Four teenage boys who were arrested in Carlisle in relation to an alleged hate crime have been bailed as investigations continue.

There has been an increase in patrols in Carlisle in response to concerns from the local community, officers say.

The police say that officers are engaging with community leaders, groups and education providers.

Temporary Superintendent Gill Cherry said: “We’d like to reassure the community we continue to take this incident extremely seriously. We understand an incident like this can be concerning for many and has caused shock to anyone viewing the images circulating online.

“Our officers worked through the night and conducted fast-paced enquiries, resulting in four arrests.

“Additional patrols have been deployed over the weekend and we will continue to engage with key community stakeholders.”

