Council issues warning as frogs spotted crossing road in Cumbrian village

Local residents in the Lake District have been warned to be careful while driving to avoid frogs crossing the road.

Cumberland Council has advised people that amphibians are currently crossing the roads in the area.

Local residents have been contacting the council's Highway Hotline to notify them of frogs, toads and newts on the road.

The amphibians are currently migrating to a pond in Caldbeck.

The signs will remain in place until the end of April. Credit: Cumberland Council

The council has responded by adding warning signs at the side of the road to alert drivers.

In a statement, Cumberland Council said: "To ensure the safety of these amphibians, the council hopped to it and swiftly acted by installing toad crossing warning signs along the road to alert drivers to exercise caution.

"Typically, amphibian migrations occur after dusk, particularly during February, March and April. Consequently, these warning signs will remain in place until the end of April.

"Cumberland Council is asking the public to drive carefully through Caldbeck, and to watch out for toads and frogs crossing the road."

