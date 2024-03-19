Cumbrian school evacuated after suspected ordnance brought in

A Cumbrian school was evacuated after the discovery of what was feared to be an explosive device.

Police were called to Appleby Grammar School shortly after 11:30am on Tuesday, 19 March.

Officers attended and all pupils were relocated to a separate part of the school.

They sought advice from the army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team.

The suspected ordnance was confirmed to be a replica and not an active device.

Cumbria Police say there is no risk to the pupils or the public.

