Donald Campbell's iconic Bluebird on public display at the Ruskin Museum

Donald Campbells' world-renowned Bluebird K7 has gone on display in Coniston for the first time since it's return to the Ruskin Museum.

Gina Campbell, the daughter of Donald Campbell, had issued an emotional message of thanks following Bluebird's return.

Gina's father, Donald Campbell, was killed in January 1967 whilst attempting the world water speed record on the iconic craft.

Between 1955 and 1959 he broke the world water speed record on six different occasions, with four of them coming on Coniston Water.

Donald Campbell remains the only person to break the world land and water speed record in the same year.

