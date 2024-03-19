Woman who died in Aspatria crash named by police

A woman who died in a crash in Aspatria has been named.

Dorothy Hazel Little was involved in a crash on West Street on Friday 22 December.

The 84-year-old subsequently died on Saturday 16 March.

The crash involved two cars, on the junction of Station Road and West Street.

In a statement, Cumbria Police said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it – as well as anyone with information which may assist.

"Anyone with information can contact DC Tim Fowkes or DS Deb Story via SCIU@cumbria.police.uk."

