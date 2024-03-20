Bus services in Cumbria set to receive £1.7 million boost

Bus services in Cumbria are set to receive a £1.7 million boost from The Department for Transport.

Westmorland and Furness Council has been awarded the funding as part of the Bus Service Improvement Plan Plus funding to enhance services in the area.

The council is calling on the local community to help shape the spending plans. A consultation is being launched offering local residents, businesses and visitors the chance to have an influence on how the money will be spent.

Councillor Neil Hughes, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environmental Services, said: “The £1.7 million funding awarded to our council, supports us in taking a significant step towards enhancing bus provision across Westmorland and Furness.

“Living in a rural area like ours, providing more frequent, enhanced services will open the door for our residents and visitors to choose bus as their preferred way to travel and create more enjoyable, sustainable journeys for all."

Work is already underway to create a list of 35 suggested bus routes that could be introduced as a result of the funding.

Councillor Hughes added: "It is the council’s ambition to allocate the funding towards creating a network of well-supported bus services that moves us closer towards achieving our net-zero ambitions.

"We recognise that in order to do so, supported routes must meet the needs of communities and visitors across the area.

“I encourage you to take part in our consultation, whether you currently use bus transport or you aspire to, to make sure we get the most out of every pound that we spend.”

