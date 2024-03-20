Play Brightcove video

Partick Thistle Women's forward Imogen Longcake is looking to make history as her side prepares for a national cup final.

The Jags travel to Edinburgh on Sunday to take on Rangers in the Sky Sports Cup final.

Thistle Women compete in the top flight of Scottish football and have just secured back-to-back top six finishes.

Speaking to ITV Border, Longcake said: "All of the girls are excited for the game. It is a game that we have all been waiting for ever since we made the final.

"We are eager to get this week underway, get into training and perform on the day. I think it is something the women’s team haven’t yet challenged for.

Longcake does extra training sessions in Carlisle alongside traveling to Glasgow for sessions with Partick Thistle. Credit: ITV

"It is a position we haven’t been in before and we really want to challenge Rangers on Sunday and put in a good performance, but ultimately win as well."

Born in Carlisle, Longcake has featured for Newcastle United, Middlesbrough and had a stint in America.

Speaking about her journey and her career so far as a footballer, Longcake said: "It is just a whirlwind of everything really.

"Newcastle is always going to have a special place in my heart, that is a club that I was at from a young age and I left there when I was 21.

"That was just for me to explore other opportunities and see how else I could develop my game. Middlesbrough developed me as a player and a person.

"Then I had a small trip to America. It has all had an influence on my personality and the player I am today. I would definitely say that Partick Thistle have been so influential in my development as well."

Longcake has a busy schedule, juggling playing for Partick Thistle alongside working a full-time job in her home city.

She said: "I am not going to lie, it is a bit mental.

"I work five days a week, half 8 till 5, I go straight from work to training and that is three times a week and I have a game at the weekend.

"The only free time that I have is Monday night, Friday night and Saturday every now and again.

Sunday's final will take place at Tynecastle, the home stadium of Hearts FC. Credit: PA

"It is crazy but it is not just work and training at Partick Thistle, it is training in my own time as well. It has been mental but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I enjoy the team and enjoy playing with the group of girls and the staff are just amazing."

From a very young age it was obvious to Longcake and to her friends and family that she would end up having a career in the game.

She said: "My brother was a big part of me playing football, I used to kick a ball with him.

"I used to play for an all boys team when I was younger for one season, when I was around six. It was my brother who got me into the game and he taught me little tricks.

"That was definitely the highlight of my childhood."

Longcake's dad, Frank, has played a crucial role in supporting her on her dream to becoming a footballer.

He has fond memories of watching her play against boys at school when she was the only girl in the team.

He said: "She played for the school and she was the only girl in the team.

"She scored the first goal for the team as well. The ball ran across the line a bit but it was spectacular and I was really proud of her then as well.

"It was all boys and she was the only girl who wanted to play for the school team."

Imogen Longcake is extremely appreciative of the support she receives from her family. Credit: ITV

Longcake is extremely appreciative of the support she receives everyday from her family and friends supporting her in her journey.

She believes that they have played a crucial role in the success she has had so far in her career.

She said: "When you are playing football as a kid that is what you are wanting. All of this wouldn’t be possible without my family and the support that they create for us.

"They take me to training if I don’t want to drive all the way up, they bring me back, my partner is preparing meals for me so I can do what I do.

"It wouldn’t be possible without everyone behind me."

