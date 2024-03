Play Brightcove video

The Climate Change Committee warns the Scottish Government will not meet its 2030 emissions target. Where does that leave the goal to reach net zero by 2045? We ask the minister in charge. Also tonight - Scotland's Human Rights watchdog expresses 'concern' about the lack of maternity services in Stranraer, after an ITV Border's report highlights the stories of women having to travel 70 miles to give birth in hospital.