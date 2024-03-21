The A595 Southbound is partially blocked due to a serious accident and one lane on the M6 Southbound is closed following a crash.

Emergency services are on the scene between the Blackbeck Roundabout and North Drive near Egremont.

Cumbria Police is reporting congestion on routes through Thornhill.

The incident occurred a short way from the Sellafield Nuclear Decommissioning site.

On their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Sellafield gave an update for their employees.

They said: "Police are responding to a serious road traffic accident on the road between the Blackbeck and Yottenfews roundabouts.

This section of road is currently closed in both directions and emergency services are in attendance. All other roads remain open but there is serious congestion in the area.

Calder Gate, North Gate, and Main Gate are all open this morning and will remain so until the road is reopened."

One lane on the M6 Southbound is also closed following an accident.

The crash occurred between the Tebay and Kendal junctions.

Traffic is coping well.

