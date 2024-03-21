Households and businesses near Canonbie are being advised to boil their tap water before drinking it until further notice.

Scottish Water discovered a possible issue with water quality during routine sampling at Canonbie Service Reservoir on the evening of Tuesday 19th March.

This resulted in drinking water quality for the area falling below its normal standard.

The issue is affecting water supply to around 170 mostly rural properties to the north and east of Canonbie on the east side of the River Esk – Canonbie village itself is not impacted.

Canobie Village itself is not affected by the issue. Credit: Scottish water

Bottled water, a boil notice and customer letters have been provided to all affected properties.

Bottled water pick up points have also been set up at Canonbie Primary School and at a layby on the B6357 towards Rowanburn.Authorities are advising all customers in the affected areas to boil water for drinking, cleaning teeth, cooking and washing wounds. Bathing and washing dishes and clothes is unaffected.

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: “We are very sorry for the inconvenience we know this boil water notice will cause for our customers in the affected areas and we are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

"The boil water notice will remain in place until we can be confident the water supply for the area has returned to its normal high standard – and we will issue a further update as soon as we can. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...