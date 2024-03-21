A man has died following a single vehicle crash on the A595 near Sellafield.

Police were contacted shortly after 5am this morning with a report of a collision involving a single vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other reported injuries.

The A595 was closed between Blackbeck roundabout to Yottenfews roundabout.

