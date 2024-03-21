Police officers who shot dead a man in Carlisle 'acted in accordance with their training' according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Cumbria Constabulary firearms officers were called to an address on Borland Avenue around 3.30pm on Monday 19 December 2022. It had been reported that a man was making threats to kill and young children were present.

Once inside, the officers identified an imminent threat to a child and two officers discharged their weapons.

Sergii Kuzmenko, 40, suffered injuries to his head and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation by the IOPC found that seven shots were fired by two officers. Both told investigators they were acting under the belief there was an imminent threat to the child’s life.

The IOPC reviewed a large volume of evidence including accounts from eleven Cumbria Constabulary officers, body-worn camera footage and a report from a training expert in armed policing.

They concluded that the force used by officers was in line with all relevant training and guidance.

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “I would like to offer my sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Kuzmenko and everyone affected by this incident. It will have undoubtedly been a tremendously difficult time and we appreciate their patience and understanding while we have carried out this very thorough investigation.

“I would also like to thank the officers and staff involved for their cooperation with our investigation, during what must also have been a very difficult time for them.

“The evidence we gathered shows the officers acted to protect a child whose life they believed was in very real and immediate danger.

“The officers acted swiftly to gain entry to the room to prevent any injury to the child. We found the decision to shoot Mr Kuzmenko was in line with all relevant training and guidance in those circumstances.

“While police shootings are, thankfully, rare it is understandable that people will be concerned when it does happen and therefore it is important a detailed and robust investigation is conducted to fully understand the circumstances that led up to it.”

