The demolition of The Pools building in Carlisle will begin on Monday.

Cumberland Council expects the works to take approximately six weeks.

The demolition is the next step in the Carlisle Station Gateway Project and will make way for a new public square and car park.

Works will not impact the Turkish Baths. James Street will remain open for traffic. The pavements adjacent to The Pools are closed and will remain closed throughout.

A spokesperson for Cumberland Council said: "Carlisle has benefited from over £80 million in public funding for various city projects, aiming to unlock the area's potential and draw and retain more residents and visitors into the city centre.

"Projects include developments at Carlisle Station, the University of Cumbria's Citadels Campus, and plans for Devonshire Street and English Street, among others."

The ongoing regeneration project for Carlisle City Centre comprises of several elements including pedestrianisation of areas around the station and increased car parking options.

