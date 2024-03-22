Police are continuing to appeal for information after a man died following a single-vehicle crash near Sellafield yesterday.

The 60-year-old man from Whitehaven, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He had been riding a Kawasaki motorcycle.

The collision happened at about 5am on the A595.

The road leading from Blackbeck to Yottenfews was closed for about seven hours while a forensic scene examination was carried out.

