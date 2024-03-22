Police appeals for information after motorcyclist dies near Sellafield.
Police are continuing to appeal for information after a man died following a single-vehicle crash near Sellafield yesterday.
The 60-year-old man from Whitehaven, was pronounced dead at the scene.
He had been riding a Kawasaki motorcycle.
The collision happened at about 5am on the A595.
The road leading from Blackbeck to Yottenfews was closed for about seven hours while a forensic scene examination was carried out.
