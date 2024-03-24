A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences after police seized over half a million pounds worth of cannabis in Stranraer.

Officers carried out a search at Loch Ryan Port, in Cairnryan at around 6:45am on Friday 22 March.

Cannabis with an approximate street value of £520,000 was recovered.

The man is due to appear at Stranraer Sheriff Court on Monday 25 March.

Detective Chief Superintendent David Ferry said: “Taking drugs off the street is a priority for Police Scotland and information provided by the public is vital in helping us continue to do this.

"This seizure underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Anybody with any information or concerns about drug supply or misuse should contact police."

