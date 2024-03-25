Play Brightcove video

Princess Anne has arrived in Lockerbie as she prepares to pay tribute to the victims of the UK's deadliest terrorist attack in 1988.

The Princess Royal visited the MacRebur plastic company in the town where she learned more about the company's manufacturing and testing processes.

She met with investors and employees at the site before she was given a tour of the factory.

Princess Anne speaks with staff at MacRebur.

The Princess' next engagement will see her visit Lockerbie's Garden of Remembrance where she will meet representatives from Police Scotland, Dumfries and Galloway Council, Dryfesdale Lodge Trust, as well as the Lord-Lieutenant and Deputy Lieutenant of Dumfries.

She will also view the Pan Am 103 exhibition and artefacts at the site before unveiling a plaque to commemorate the visit.

The Princess Royal is also expected to sign the Visitors' Book and lay a wreath to remember the 270 men, women and children who were killed in the disaster.

After concluding her visit to Lockerbie, she will then open new facilities at Browns Food Group in Kelloholm.

She will learn about the importance of Scottish pork to the country's faming industry and will be briefed on meat preparation and butchery.

The Princess Royal will again unveil a plaque to commemorate the visit.