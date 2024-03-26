A west Cumbrian man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Whitehaven.

Paul Irwin, 50, from George Street in Whitehaven, is charged with the murder of Tiffany Render, 34, also of Whitehaven.

Cumbria Police officers were called to the property on Whitehaven on 22 March 2024. Credit: ITV

Irwin has also been charged with sexual assault. Cumbria Police were initially called to a property on George Street at around 11:45pm on Friday 22 March.

He appeared at Workington Magistrates Court on Tuesday 26 March and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Carlisle Crown Court on Wednesday 27 March.

