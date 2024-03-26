Multi-million pound investment in Cumbrian roads completed

A multi-million pound investment to the A595 and A5086 has been completed as part of the UK Government's Levelling Up Fund.

£14.3 million has been spent improving the roads in Cumbria, including the resurfacing of the A5086 between Scallow Farm and Rowrah and between Crossgates and Kirkland.

The A595 was resurfaced near to Whicham Valley, alongside the replacement of traffic signs, road markings and road studs.

Cumberland Council has stated that further road improvements are scheduled for 2024. Credit: Cumberland Council

Cumberland Councillor Denise Rollo, Executive Member for Sustainable, Resilient and Connected Places, said: "The Levelling Up Funding presents a fantastic opportunity to improve our local road network, benefiting local communities, the economy, and connectivity to jobs and services.

"The A595 and A5086 serve as vital commuting routes, and this newly improved, smoother route will be highly advantageous for all road users.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...