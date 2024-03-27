Advice issued by Cumbria Fire and Rescue for safety over Easter weekend

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service has issued advice ahead of what they say is expected to be a busy Easter weekend.

The service is reminding people of the dangers that are present on water and what can be done to prevent them.

The Easter weekend is expected to see an influx of visitors to the county.

Andrew Lowes, Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service’s Station Manager for Prevention, said: “We know people enjoy spending time in and around the water over the holidays and as the weather improves.

“However, with this increase in popularity comes an increase in risk, and we encourage everyone to follow our advice so they can enjoy the water safely.

"Additionally, it is vitally important that people know what to do if they enter the water accidentally.”

What advice has been issued by Cumbria Fire and Rescue?

If you are spending time near water, make sure you know what to do if you happen to fall in. The advice is not to panic, float on your back and then either call for help or swim to safety.

If you've consumed alcohol, do not enter the water, and avoid walking on routes near water.

Never enter the water to try and help a person or animal - always call 999 and use any water rescue equipment if it is available.

Be careful when swimming in rivers and lakes. Deep water may feel warm on the surface, but can be icy cold below. This can cause panic and cold water shock.

If you are spending time near water, make sure you are familiar with local safety information and that children are always fully and actively supervised.

A spokesperson for Cumbria Police said: “Cumbria is a popular destination for people to visit. As the weather get warmer, we encourage everyone to educate themselves on water safety and what to do if you enter the water accidentally.”

