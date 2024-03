Play Brightcove video

Rent controls and stronger protection from evictions. Will the Scottish government's new housing bill tackle the homes shortage or deepen the crisis? We ask the Tenant's Rights Minister. Also tonight, a new attempt to legalise assisted dying in Scotland. We speak to the MSP bringing the controversial proposal back to parliament. And, as the Agriculture Bill overcomes its first hurdle at Holyrood, farmers call for more clarity on future funding.