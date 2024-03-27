Danny Grainger's Workington Reds replacement announced ahead of new season

Workington Reds have announced that Mark Fell is set to replace Danny Grainger as manager at the end of the season.

Fell will take over from Grainger in the role at the end of April following the final match of the campaign.

The former Lancaster City and Ramsbottom United manager has stated that he is "delighted" to be joining Workington.

Speaking to the club, Fell said: "I'm delighted to be joining Workington AFC, from the first meeting with the board it was clear to me that this was a great opportunity and there was a real alignment in terms of ambition and ways of working.

"This is a huge club in the NPL, with a great infrastructure and superb fanbase, Danny has done an exceptional job and leaves the club with really strong foundations from us to work from, my job is to build on this and the planning process for 2024-2025.

"I'll be joined by my long-standing assistant Graham Lancashire and we'll also be putting the finishing touches to the backroom team shortly.

"I can't wait to get started and look forward to meeting everyone at the club in the coming weeks."

Also speaking to the club, Vice Chairman Richard Lewthwaite, said: "We are delighted to be able to confirm Mark's appointment in readiness for next season.

"His achievements with clubs at our level speak for themselves. Once we'd met with Mark it was clear that he is the right man for the job. We are all excited about working with him as we drive the club forward."

