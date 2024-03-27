Drugs worth more than £2.3 million seized by police in the Scottish Borders

Police have recovered drugs worth more than £2.3 million in the Scottish Borders after conducting intelligence-led drugs warrants.

Two properties on Channel Street in Galashiels were accessed by police on Tuesday, 26 March.

Cannabis worth more than £2.3 million was recovered from the properties, with five men - aged between 26 and 63 - arrested and charged following the operation.

Detective Sergeant Barry Roebuck, from Galashiels CID, said: “Taking drugs off the street is a priority for Police Scotland and information provided by the public is vital in helping us continue to do this.

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Chief Inspector Stuart Fletcher, Local Area Commander for the Scottish Borders, said: “We would like to thank the local community in Galashiels for their support and understanding as officers continue their activities in the area over the coming days.

“Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure people in the Scottish Borders that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to target those involved in this criminal activity.”

