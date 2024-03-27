NHS patient data seized by hackers following cyber attack

NHS Dumfries and Galloway has confirmed that a "small number" of patients' data has been published by a ransomware group following a cyber attack.

The hackers were able to access a significant amount of data including patient and staff-identifiable information.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway Chief Executive Jeff Ace said: “We absolutely deplore the release of confidential patient data as part of this criminal act.

“This information has been released by hackers to evidence that this is in their possession.

“We are continuing to work with Police Scotland, the National Cyber Security Centre, the Scottish Government and other agencies in response to this developing situation.

“Patient-facing services continue to function effectively as normal.

“As part of this response, we will be making contact with any patients whose data has been leaked at this point.

“NHS Dumfries and Galloway is very acutely aware of the potential impact of this development on the patients whose data has been published, and the general anxiety which might result within our patient population.”

