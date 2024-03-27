Warning issued to dog walkers regarding sheep worrying during lambing season

A fresh warning has been issued to dog walkers to warn them about sheep worrying as lambing season is underway.

Crimestoppers are warning people that sheep worrying is a criminal offence that can lead to fines of up to £1,000.

They say that every year sheep and lambs are chased and sometimes killed by dogs that are let off their leads in rural areas.

Sheep worrying can lead to financial losses for farmers and can cause lambs to be distressed.

Gary Murray, Regional Manager for the North West at the charity Crimestoppers, said: "Cumbria is a wonderful place to live and work and we are blessed with so many beautiful places to visit and walk.

"However, we must remember that many of these areas are worked and managed by our farmers. Please be aware of the devastating effect that attacks by dogs off the lead on sheep can have both to livelihoods and the animals."

What advice is there for dog walkers?

Crimestoppers has issued this advice for dog walkers regarding sheep worrying:

You must ensure a field or area has no livestock or wild animals in it before letting your dog off its lead.

It’s the law to keep your dog under control in an area where there are livestock or wild animals.

Be particularly vigilant during lambing season and always keep dogs on a lead during this time.

Don't allow people who may not be confident or may not have full control over the animal to walk your dog.

Remember where there may be no livestock in a field one day, the same location could be full of animals the next.

Gary Murray added: "I appeal to dog owners to please follow our five advice points and if the public knows of dogs that are regularly allowed to worry sheep by their owners to either contact Cumbria Police on 101 or speak to our charity 100% anonymously.”

