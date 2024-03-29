Plans are being developed for a new multi-million-pound water treatment works in Dumfries and Galloway.

Scottish Water says the new works near Boreland will ensure it can "continue to provide clear, fresh, high-quality drinking water to 40,000 households and businesses in Lockerbie, Annan, Dumfries and the surrounding area, now and in the future".

The existing Black Esk Water Treatment Works was built in the mid-eighties and supplies up to 21.6 million litres of water each day, the equivalent of nearly nine Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Scottish Water said the site would "utilise innovative, new water treatment technologies" and would be "built by specialist teams in Scotland using some offsite construction techniques to cut construction times, disruption, and carbon".

The new works will be located on land adjacent to the existing works, within an area of commercial woodland.

It will be supplied by raw water from Black Esk reservoir through existing pipework and infrastructure.

Stewart Smolarek, Scottish Water’s Project Manager said: “The new works will use the latest state-of-the-art ceramic membrane treatment to provide high-quality, fresh drinking water that meets the needs of present and future generations.

“An advantage of this type of technology is the ability to build parts of the kit off-site to reduce the amount of onsite construction, it takes less time to build and cuts carbon costs.

“We will also be looking to include renewable energy sources at the site and to offset the delivery of energy used to help Scottish Water reach its ambitious zero carbon target.”

Scott Fraser, Corporate Affairs Manager at Scottish Water said: “We are now starting the detailed design process and have engaged with those living closest to help us gather local knowledge and feedback before any planning applications are submitted.

“Through this engagement, we have begun the process of reviewing the size and layout of the new building and are reviewing the potential site entrance.

“Our priority is to minimise disruption and work with local residents and the community throughout the development and delivery of this project.”

Preparatory felling on the commercial woodland started in February to understand the ground conditions.

As compensatory planting, Scottish Water has committed to planting nearly 3,200 broadleaved trees at Ettrick, about 20 miles away, by the end of March.

A further two hectares of native broadleaved woodland will be planted at Black Esk by the end of 2026 to replace the commercial woodland felled to facilitate the new works.

