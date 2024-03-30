Five arrested over reports of firearm in Whitehaven

Police in West Cumbria have arrested five people following reports of a group being seen with a firearm.

Officers received a report that a group had been seen with a single firearm in the Meadow Road area of Whitehaven at around 2.50pm on Friday 29 March.

Three men were arrested following the initial report on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

A further two men were arrested that night - one on suspicion of possession of a firearm and another on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All remain in police custody.

Officers have searched a number of properties and say investigations are continuing.

Cumbria Police say residents in the area may see an increased presence of officers in the area while they carry out their enquiries.

Anyone who has any information or saw anything suspicious is urged to contact police on 101, referring to incident 138 of March 29.

