Fundraiser completes non-stop Hadrians Wall walking challenge

A fundraiser from Cumbria has completed a charity challenge which saw him walk the full length of Hadrian's Wall in just two days.

Kerry Irving, from Keswick, took on the 84 mile route in 44 just hours.

His efforts have raised more than £70,000 for the Great North Air Ambulance.

Taking to social media, Kerry said: "Thank you all so much for supporting the Great North Air Ambulance Service The huge amount of messages, the care and the love you have shown to Amanda, Candice and Steve my incredible support team which without their help I would not have succeded.

"For everyone who sent donations, online or by post or collectively as I walked through villages or from passers by. For the messages and love you have shown, from the bottom of my heart I want to say a heartfelt thank you. You carried me all the way and brought me home."

It is the latest in a series of fundraising challenges Kerry has taken on. In 2023, they organised a mass charity dog walk which raised a further £50,000 for the service.

In 2022, Kerry was named as the Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year for the ITV Border region.

