Built in the thirteenth century, Muncaster Castle is bringing medieval history into the modern day as visitors try out a range of weaponry from the past themselves.

The clashing of swords and the ringing of steel may once have been heard in the grounds of Muncaster Castle and a new experience at the Weapons Hall allows people to try archery, sword-fighting and jousting.

The area in which the Weapons Hall now stands was historically the home of the castle's bears with the last bears leaving in 1990.

Peter Frost-Pennington of Muncaster Castle said: "It is just a fabulous experience. We love having what we call hilarious history here.

The Weapons Hall is the new experience at Muncaster Castle. Credit: ITV

"We like poking fun out of ourselves, which is why I am dressed as a medieval king.

"It is a fabulous idea to convert what was our conservation attraction, and we are still doing a lot of conservation work here through the bird of prey centre.

"Converting this space though to this amazing medieval village where you can come and do archery, cross-bowing, sword-fighting, jousting and axe throwing."

The swords may be blunted and the horses robotic, but the hope is that the experience will prove the warrior spirit still resides at Muncaster Castle.

Peter said: "We are trying to honour the past but live in the future. We are just here to have fun and to key in beautifully with the history and heritage of Muncaster.

"I expect many of the ancestors might be spinning in their graves but hopefully they will think we are brining the past to life."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...