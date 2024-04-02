Duck race takes place to raise funds for Lake District mountain rescue team

Play Brightcove video

A rubber duck race has taken place in the Lake District to raise vital funds for a mountain rescue team.

Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team hosted the race at Glenridding Bridge on Easter Monday.

The duck race marked 60 years of the Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team and it was the first race since Storm Desmond.

Storm Desmond saw the highest ever 24 hour rainfall in the UK with 341.4mm in the day.

The crowd braved the weather to take part in the duck race. Credit: ITV

Jacqui Freeborn from Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team, said: “We have been talking about it for some time.

"We have been humming and ha-ing about it and decided that on our 60th year of Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team we would bring the duck race back, and that is what we have done.

“It is quite a big fundraiser and hopefully today we will have raised at least five thousand pounds. That will go with helping with equipment and everything else to do with helping the team."

The race raised vital funds for the mountain rescue team. Credit: ITV

Matt Cox, from Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team, said: “We want people to come to the Lakes and have a good time, enjoy themselves and most importantly get home safely.

"We would advise everyone to visit the adventuresmart.uk website to try and make sure they have the knowledge and skills on the fells.

"People must make sure they take the right equipment with them and that they are aware of the weather."

