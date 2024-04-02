Five men have been bailed following reports of a firearm being spotted in west Cumbria.

Cumbria Police were called to Meadow Road in Whitehaven at around 3pm on Friday, 29 March.

Three men were initially arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, a further man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and one with suspicion of assisting an offender.

Cumbria Police say that a number of properties have been searched by officers during the enquiry.

They are advising residents that extra police officers may be in the area as investigations continue.

