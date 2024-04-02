Cumberland Council has announced it is expanding the services provided to people in Cumbria to target homelessness and loneliness.

The council's social prescribing team links people to services and activities to improve their well-being.

The service now covers the former Copeland and Allerdale areas and there are plans, over time, that it will cover the full Cumberland Council district.

Cllr Lisa Brown, Cumberland's Portfolio Holder for Adults and Community Health, said: “The team has already been making contact with local groups and services in the former Allerdale area.

"Now, they will be attending events to introduce themselves to local residents, promote the service and demonstrate the online service directory.

"In time and with funding in place, we would like to expand the service to the Carlisle area too."

What does the service help with?

Low level mental health issues

Housing

Homelessness

Loneliness

Benefits and Debt Problems

Digital Inclusion

Physical Health

Cllr Brown added: “Members of our team work one-to-one with residents who may need support to access services, or are apprehensive about taking the first step on their journey.

“Residents can also use the Joy online directory to search for support and refer themselves directly to any of the 160 local groups and services on there.

“We host a quarterly forum which brings local services together to raise awareness of what is available, promote partnership working, and connect people who want to volunteer.

“If people can get this support at an early stage, it often prevents them needing NHS and other services down the line."

The social prescribing service is funded by the Sellafield Social Impact Fund and the Copeland Community Fund and was first set-up in 2020.

More than 500 people have been helped by the service since April 2022, with 8,000 hours of volunteer time being dedicated.

