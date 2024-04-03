Thousands of patients to be deregistered from NHS dentist in Dumfries

Thousands of NHS dental patients in Dumfries are set to be deregistered following the closure of a dental practice.

DAADS Dental Practice in Queensberry Street has closed, after a change in ownership.

4,000 people are set to be deregistered as NHS patients and will have to be informed, in writing, by Mr E Svirplis.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway's Director of Dentistry Alison Milne said: “We have been informed of the changes taking place at DADDS dental practice in Dumfries, and are in communications with Mr Svirplis in order to ensure NHS patients are appropriately informed.

“The practice has now closed, meaning these patients no longer have access to NHS care at these premises. As a consequence, these patients will now need to seek alternative provision.

“Unfortunately, as many people will be aware, there are no dentists within the region currently accepting new NHS registrations – meaning that the alternatives are to secure registration outwith the region or access dental care privately.”

South Scotland SNP MSP, Emma Harper has described the closure of the practice as "yet another blow" to NHS dentistry services in the region.

She said: "The latest news that DADDS dental practice on Queensberry Street in Dumfries has closed is yet another blow to access to dental services for people living in Dumfries and Galloway.

"This closure means that more than 4,000 people will be deregistered as NHS patients.

“Unfortunately, as many people will be all too aware, there are no dentists within the region currently accepting new NHS registrations – meaning that the alternatives are to secure registration outwith the region or access dental care privately.

"This is a situation which has been rapidly declining – it is unacceptable and we must see urgent action from NHS Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish Government and partners to find a solution.

“I have urgently raised this latest closure with the Scottish Government’s Public Health Minister and I will be seeking an urgent update from NHS D&G leadership – it is time for real and effective action to ensure people in our region are offered the access to dental treatment which is acceptable and appropriate.

"I remind all that anyone who is not registered with a dentist and requires emergency dental care can call the Dental Helpline on 01387 245532."

Emma Harper has raised the issue with the Scottish Government's Public Health Minister and has asked Dumfries and Galloway Council and the Scottish Government for further action to support access to NHS dental care in Dumfries and Galloway.

South Scotland MSP Colin Smyth said: "This is terrible news but sadly, no one in our region will be remotely surprised that once again, thousands of people are losing their access to NHS dentistry.

“NHS dentistry in Dumfries and Galloway has been, and remains, in crisis.

“Even more patients in Dumfries will now have to join many others across the region in either having to pay for private care or try to find another dentist that provides NHS care.

"It is effectively the privatisation of NHS care in Dumfries and Galloway, which is completely unacceptable."

