Two arrests made in week-long investigation into child abuse in Cumbria

Two arrests have been made following a week-long investigation into child abuse in Cumbria.

Cumbria Police's Online Child Abuse Investigations Team spent the week focusing on online sex offending.

Detectives from the team executed three warrants, made two arrests and seized seven devices.

The action was part of a regional and national campaign to tackle and deter online child abuse.

Detective Inspector Fiona Gray leads Cumbria’s Cyber and Digital Crime Unit. She said: “Viewing images of child abuse online is not a victimless crime.

“Behind every image is a real child who is suffering devastating sexual abuse. Viewing images fuels demand for the actual abuse.

“We are committed to targeting individuals who view and share child sexual abuse images, as well as those who communicate inappropriately with children online.

“We will do our upmost to ensure such offenders are brought to justice.”

Other action during the week included a suspect being charged. DI Gray said anyone worried about their own behaviour should seek support.

She added: “If you haven’t been caught already, it doesn’t mean you won’t.

“Law enforcement is always one step ahead and the consequences for you and your family and friends are significant.

“You could lose your job, your family, face imprisonment – and be registered as a sex offender.

“But help is available and change is possible. It is never too late to seek help.

“Anyone worried about their own or a loved one’s online behaviour should seek support from the Stop It Now! helpline.”

