Borders tennis club named 'Club of the Year' in Tennis Scotland awards

A Scottish Borders tennis club has been named as "Club of the Year" in Scotland for its "impressive achievements" in the local community in 2023.

Kelso Orchard Tennis Club received the award at the Tennis Scotland Award ceremony, in Stirling.

The club, which was formed in 1969, was honoured for their work in the local community. This included increasing their junior membership through work with schools.

Adult membership increased at the club, whilst the club house was utilised for children's tennis.

The club also held walking tennis sessions, through work with care homes and had many fundraising events with local businesses.

Speaking at the Tennis Scotland Awards 2024, the club’s Treasurer Kate Bull said: “We’rereally passionate about getting into the community and we’ve been in care homes andmaking tennis available for tots – it’s about trying to give everyone the chance to play tennis for free.

The club received the award at the Tennis Scotland Awards in Stirling. Credit: Tennis Scotland

“I’d like to thank everyone who has helped us along the way.”

Blane Dodds, Tennis Scotland Chief Executive, said: “Congratulations to Kelso Orchard Tennis Club, which came up against tough competition but was a deserving winner in our Club of the Year category at the Tennis Scotland Awards 2024.

“We want to offer our thanks to Kelso Orchard and all the individuals and organisations who work tirelessly to further the growth and development of tennis in Scotland.

“With an all-time high club membership, increasing participation and record entries at competitions, we have real momentum in Scottish tennis and, as we celebrate the many successes of 2023, we look forward to the rest of this year with huge confidence.

“Many of our Award winners now go ahead to the LTA British Awards later this year and we wish them all the best of luck.”

