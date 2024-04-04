Carlisle United have launched an investigation into an "incident" which involved some first team players.

The club say incident is subject to an "on-going disciplinary process."

Speaking to the club's website, manager Paul Simpson said: " We take these issues seriously and it is being dealt with internally by the club.

“Our focus is on working professionally as we look towards another important game at the weekend and we will make no further comment.”

