A yellow weather warning for wind is in place throughout Cumbria and southern Scotland as 70mph gusts are expected for Saturday.

The weather warning comes into affect from 8am on Saturday and will remain in place until 10pm the same day.

The Met Office is warning people that a "deep area of low pressure will bring a spell of very windy weather to western areas this weekend."

What to expect from the weather warning that is in place?

The Met Office has issued this advice:

There is a small chance of longer, or even cancelled journeys, as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close or impose restrictions.

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

In a statement the Met Office said: "A deep area of low pressure, will bring a spell of very windy weather to parts of western Britain and Northern Ireland this weekend.

"Gusts of 50 mph are expected quite widely on Saturday, while some exposed spots, particularly on the coast, will see 60 to 70 mph gusts with large waves also likely."

