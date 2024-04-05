Play Brightcove video

The coach of the Scottish curling team said his team are ready to defend their title as the World Championships continue in Switzerland.

Speaking to ITV News Nigel Holl said "curling in Scotland on the men's side is in a really strong place," adding that the country boasted "four men's teams in the world's top 20."

But, he added, there was a "big target" on their back as reigning world champions. "Everyone's gunning for you," he added.

The team is currently competing in round robin style matches, with the two top teams heading to semi-finals on Saturday evening. The next four will compete in single-play offs for two final spots.

Bronze and gold medal matches will take place on Sunday. There are thirteen nations competing, including Canada, , Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, The Netherlands, New Zealand, and the United States.

"It's a huge moment for the nation."

Mr Holl added: "To come out and defend your titles really hard.

"In curling, it's really hard to defend the world title. This team are very much in the mix so it would mean an awful lot to them. It should mean an awful lot to Scotland. I've always believed that curling is Scotland's national sport. It was invented in Scotland.

That's a huge moment for the sport. It's a huge moment for the nation. So yeah, this team is doing the nation, Scotland and GB proud."