Carlisle United face relegation after 2-0 defeat to Northampton Town
Carlisle United are set to be relegated after a disappointing 2-0 loss against Northampton Town.
With four games to go, a win would have given Paul Simpson's side a chance of holding on to their place for another few days.
But with today's outcome at the Sixfields Stadium and with other results going against them, the Blues will face a return to League Two, where the club spent nine years before their promotion to League One last year.