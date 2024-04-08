Carlisle United boss, Paul Simpson, has labelled this season as "deeply disappointing" after a 2-0 defeat to Northampton Town confirmed their relegation to League Two

The Blues have become the first team in the league to be relegated from the third tier of English football.

Their loss against Northampton at the weekend means that they will be relegated back to League Two next season.

In a statement the club said they "began the campaign realistic and aware of the challenge ahead", adding that they had "fallen well short".

Blues' boss, Paul Simpson, who led the team to promotion last season said: “It’s been on the cards for a long time.

"Unfortunately, over the season we’ve fallen short, it’s as simple as that.

“We knew it was going to be a tough season, but I didn’t expect it to be as bad as it has been.

“We’re going to have to have a serious look into what’s gone on and make sure that we come back better for it.

“I don’t think you can call it a relief. It’s done and dusted, but it’s never a relief to be relegated."

Carlisle United will return to League Two after a series of disappointing results this the season. Credit: PA Images

Carlisle United still have four games left to play this season. They take on Cheltenham at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium tomorrow.

“Whether it’s momentum, fighting - it’s a bit of pride," Simpson added.

“With everything that’s gone on this week, we’ve put ourselves there to be shot at unfortunately.

“We’ve got to deal with all of that, we’ve got to regroup and make sure we’re better for this run in.

“The truth is that we’re going to have to look at different players because of the situation we’re in.

“We’ll have to have a look at it, we’ll have to count heads and try and get 18 to go to Cheltenham on Tuesday night.”

Despite their results this season, Simpson praised United’s supporters: “They know I can only thank them.

"They’ve been absolutely magnificent over the season, and we just haven’t done enough to keep them smiling, to keep them going.

“They have turned up in their numbers and we just hope that they turn up in their numbers next year as well.”