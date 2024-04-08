Credit: Feargal Sharkey praised Save Windermere for their work to stop sewage pollution in the lake.

Punk singer turned environmental campaigner, Feargal Sharkey has joined forces with Save Windermere to campaign against sewage.

Mr Sharkey joined the campaign's weekly strike outside the United Utilities information centre, where they have been striking every Monday since the start of November.

The group have said it would continue to protest outside the centre until the water company commits to stop putting sewage into Windermere.

Play Brightcove video

In his speech, the former Undertones singer described the impacts of what he called the "sewage scandal" and praised the efforts of Save Windermere.

“Right now in our country, there is so much sewage going into our rivers and our lakes, and onto our beaches, it is almost mind-bendingly, unbelievably comprehensible.

“By my calculations, over the last five years, water companies in England have spent almost 15 million hours dumping sewage into the environment.

“Not only that, you paid them to build and maintain a proper sewage system.

“None of this should be happening.

“I should be coming to Windermere with my walking boots on and disappearing up the nearest mountain, and you should all be at home.

“You’ve almost won, the mere fact that towns up and down the country right now, have incredible brilliant, committed community organisations, like Save Windermere.

“I have to tell you, in Save Windermere, you have without expiation, one of, if not possibly the best local campaigning group in the country."

Water companies are allowed to discharge sewage when there is exceptional rainfall, to prevent flooding in the system.

Chris Matthews, Head of Regional Engagement at United Utilities said "exceptional levels" of rainfall last had impacted the number of overflows.

He said: “We understand the concerns people have about storm overflow operation, that’s why we have a transformational plan for the north west, £3 billion to tackle 400 storm overflows.

“Here in Windermere we’ll be spending £41 million to halve the frequency of storm overflows operating into Windermere."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...