A man has been found guilty of stealing from a memorial to victims of the Lockerbie air disaster.

Dumfries Sheriff Court heard that Graeme Little took donations from a box at the Tundergarth Church outside the town last summer.

The 59-year-old was found guilty of two counts of theft.

The court was shown footage of Graham Little entering the Memorial Room at Tundergarth Church near Lockerbie on the 25 August last year.

He appeared to take money from the collection box, returning five days later to do the same thing again.

The main issue in court today was one of identity as the man in the footage had dark hair and wasn't wearing glasses.

However, Little had grey hair and was wearing glasses when he appeared in the dock today.

Ultimately, the sheriff agreed with three witnesses who claimed that the man in the dock was the same person as the man in the video footage.

After finding him guilty on both counts of theft, the sheriff said the issue today wasn't the amount of money stolen, which wasn't specified, but the nasty meanness of the offence.

Later is due to be sentenced in the first week of May.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...