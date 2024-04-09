Goodwin and Associates dental practice in Cockermouth will stop serving NHS patients at the end of April.

Patients were given notice that the practice will no longer be providing NHS dental care from 30th April 2024.

This follows the news of the closure of DADDS dental practice in Dumfries last week, leaving 4,000 NHS patients without a dentist.

One patient said: " The nearest NHS dentist that I can register with is in Hexham.

"Cumbria is severely lacking in dentist care.

"It's absolutely beyond a joke, and this is going to exacerbate everything tenfold."

Others were more sympathetic to the change and said: "I have been with this practice for 50+ years, when it was Charlie Ross, then Rigby's and finally Goodwins.

" They have all given exceptional NHS service.

"However, it is a business and if a business is not sustainable it must change .

"They have chosen this way in order to remain in business so I think you should speak to someone from the business to see what the real issue is, which I believe is the NHS contract which is just not sustainable."

"Gives me anxiety"

The practice will remain open but will only provide private dental care.

Some patients have claimed that the waiting list for private treatment is already full: "I am gutted - my whole family has been with them for forever.

"We had our letters for a week.

"Chipped a tooth so had an appointment to sort and discuss our options, a plan or pay as you go, only to be told they were both full - it was literally a week.

"Now we have no dentist - it gives me anxiety."

In a statement, the practice said: "After many years providing NHS dentistry for the people of Cockermouth and surrounding areas, we have had to make the difficult decision to transition from an NHS to a private practice.

"As the recent health select committee evidenced, the current NHS dental contract is not fit for purpose.

"Continuing to provide NHS care was financially unsustainable as a business.

"In order to continue to provide dental care to Cockermouth we have no option but to offer private care only."

"Major challenges"

David Gallagher, chief procurement and contracting officer for NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), said: "We are sorry that Goodwin and Associates will no longer be providing NHS dental services in the Cockermouth area.

"Right across the country, dental services have faced major challenges in meeting the increasing and more complex needs of our patients over the past three years.

"In the North East and North Cumbria, we are taking steps to protect, retain and stabilise local dental services, as well as improving access for patients needing urgent dental treatment.

"We are now in the process of procuring a new dental service for the area.

"Subject to interest and successful contracting, we hope to have this up and running by early next year."

