New mast boosts 4G coverage in Lake District

Rural towns and villages in the Lake District have become the first in England to benefit from improved 4G mobile coverage in hard-to-reach areas.

The new mast was turned on this morning in Keswick, and is the first of 83 government-funded 4G mast upgrades planned in England.

Those behind the scheme say people in the area should be able to access fast and reliable mobile coverage regardless of which operator they're signed up with.

The boost has been carried out by upgrading existing mobile masts which previously only connected EE customers and anyone making 999 calls.

Residents, tourists and businesses should now be able to access reliable 4G coverage from all four mobile network operators - EE, VMO2, Three and Vodafone.

This is part of the government's £1 billion Shared Rural Network programme to improve rural mobile coverage.

Digital Infrastructure Minister Julia Lopez said: "We’re dialling up fast and reliable mobile coverage across the UK through the Shared Rural Network.

"Our latest upgrade in the Lake District is one of many we’re working hard to deliver as part of our mission to clamp down on the headache of mobile ‘not spots’.

“The coverage boost will provide endless benefits for communities and visitors, ensuring people stay connected on the go, enabling people to work more efficiently and attracting vital investment to the rural economy.”

The Shared Rural Network are aiming to bring reliable 4G signal to 95 per cent of UK landmass by the end of 2025.

The programme also aims to improve geographic coverage to 79% of Areas of Natural Beauty and 74% of National Parks.

