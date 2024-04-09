Rail passengers have been urged to plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys as heavy rain causes disruption to train services.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy and persistent rain, with up to 60mm expected to fall between Monday evening and 18:00 tonight (Tuesday 9 April).

Speed restrictions will be in place along some sections of routes between Glasgow to Carlisle and Edinburgh to Berwick.

Routes that will be impacted by speed restrictions include:

The West Coast Main Line (Glasgow - Carlisle)

The East Coast Main Line (Edinburgh – Berwick)

Glasgow and South Western Line (Glasgow – Kilmarnock – Dumfries – Carlisle)

Restrictions are expected to be in place until 3pm along sections of the Glasgow South Western Line, with restrictions along the West and East Coast Main lines expected to stay in place until 6pm.

Liam Sumpter, route director at Network Rail Scotland, said: “Speed restrictions are being introduced as the rain moves in because we know that slowing trains down reduces the chances of striking obstructions on the line.

“Our engineering teams will respond to any issues on the railway while our control room will monitor the weather throughout the day.

“We understand that adding time to journeys is never ideal, however, we’ll remove the speed restrictions as soon as it is safe to do so.”

