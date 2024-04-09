Heavy rainfall and strong winds have been causing disruption to our region, with the Met Office warning that this may continue into tomorrow.

In the early hours of 9 April 2024, the coastguard requested the launch of Stranraer i nshore lifeboat (ILB) to assist a sailing vessel who’s anchor had slipped and was drifting near to Wig Bay in Loch Ryan.

With poor and difficult weather conditions Stranraer ILB launched and quickly found the vessel with two people onboard.

T he vessel was towed to safe water and then to Stranraer Marina where they were met by the Stranraer Coastguard and Ballantrae Coastguard.

Not long after, a second vessel was then seen entering the marina, struggling with the poor weather conditions and the Stranraer ILB and coastguard teams were dispatched to assist the vessel.

In a Facebook post, operations manager Sean Hannah stated: “Howling winds and waves are difficult enough conditions, but when launching to a casualty at sea, that adds even more difficulty, stress and danger.

"A strong wind was barrelling down the Loch with a confused sea state, it was a continuous battle throughout, the crew and coastguard teams carried out the service in a tremendous manner, bringing two vessels and their crew to safety.

"It’s thanks to your kindness that crews like Stranraer RNLI are able to face all that the sea can throw at them.

"Without your support, they wouldn’t have the kit, training and incredible boats that can tackle storms like this - thank you."

Roads to rivers

In other areas, roads were flooded. On the A69 approaching Haltwhistle cars were slow moving as they battled through standing water.

In other parts of the region, the Whitesands Riverside Car Park was closed and people were asked to remove their vehicles, following a SEPA flood warning, stating the Nith could enter the car park this afternoon.

SEPA still has flood warnings in place for the Nith Tidal and Eyemouth Coastal areas.

