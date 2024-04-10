Carlisle United have secured their first victory since relegation back to League Two was confirmed over the weekend.

A goal from Sam Lavelle just before the half time whistle saw United clinch a 1-0 win against Cheltenham Town at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium.

After the match, manager Paul Simpson spoke to Carlisle United, he said: "It was one of those games where we knew we’d have to roll our sleeves up and put tin hats on.

“We knew we’d need to defend for our lives and that’s absolutely what we did.

“The way we’ve defended was outstanding.

“They all really earned the clean sheet,” he continued.

“We knew they’d have to earn it, Cheltenham are fighting for their lives, but I thought our players showed incredible character tonight even though we already know our fate."

Simpson praised the efforts of the supporters who traveled to Cheltenham for the game and said he hopes the side can put on a similar performance at Brunton Park.

He said: “We’ve got two tough home games coming up and we’ve got to show that type of work-ethic and that type of desire to defend.

“It was pleasing to give the away supporters something but I’m desperate for us to do something at home for our home fans.

"They’ve been starved of 90-minute performances and starved of results so we have to follow it up."

However, injury has hit the team hard as they fight for the last few matches of the season.

"The 18 we had tonight is the 18 we’ve got available, plus Tomas Holy.

"We’re down to bare bones but that’s something we’ve just got to deal with.”

