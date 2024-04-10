A former Lake District football coach, already serving a life prison sentence for sexually abusing junior players, has been convicted of molesting another youngster at the same club.

Anthony John Pickering, a 62-year-old ex-Army serviceman, was first handed a five-year jail term in 2018 after being found guilty of crimes against seven youngsters during the 1970s.

His sentence was later increased to nine years at the Court of Appeal with the Solicitor General concluding that Pickering had “robbed multiple victims of their childhood”.

In 2020, Pickering was given a life sentence after being convicted of what the prosecutor referred to as "indiscriminate" child abuse, some of which happened at the Lakes football club.

'Dirty and broken and angry'

Media coverage of court proceedings at the time prompted another man to come forward and report that he, too, was sexually assaulted by Pickering around the turn of the 1980s.

Prosecutor Tim Evans told Carlisle Crown Court the victim made disclosures while “sobbing his heart out” in front of relatives.

The court heard he was molested “in a variety of ways” on “numerous occasions” while of primary school age.

That abuse, the man said, had left him feeling “dirty and broken and angry”.

“I always tried to stop it,” he also stated.

H e added that Pickering “used to say ‘it is a secret; don’t tell anybody’ - at that age you just kind of got on with it.”

Pickering denied the two charges of indecent assault and the case went to trial.

In evidence he denied any wrongdoing - as he has done persistently throughout all court proceedings.

But on 10 April 2020 he was found guilty, unanimously, of all three charges by a jury of six men and six women.

As jurors returned verdicts, Judge Nicholas Barker adjourned the case for a week in the absence of Pickering's lawyer.

Pickering, previously of Claife Avenue, Windermere, remains in custody and is due to be sentenced for the latest offences next Wednesday, 17th April.

Pickering has previously also been handed a lengthy prison sentence for sexually assaulting a young girl in West Yorkshire. He was also separately convicted of indecently assaulting two boys in Germany during the 1990s while serving with the Army.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...