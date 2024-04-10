Play Brightcove video

ITV Border's Isla Todd went to meet some of the people at the club

Kelso Orchard Tennis Club, who were recently named club of the year at Tennis Scotland's annual awards, is running sessions to make tennis more accessible.

A team of dedicated volunteers have been running taster sessions have allowed young people to get on the court and give the sport a go.

One of the club's volunteers Alex Armstrong said: "I played here when I was really young, and I know that they helped me a lot when I was younger, so I like giving back to the club."

The club also goes into care homes, adapting sport for an older clientele.

The club also goes into care home, adapting the sport for older players.

Coach Kate Bull said "We've been running sessions with Billy Bean Bags, rackets, and it's been fantastic.

"We were quite apprehensive at first going in because we thought, how can we play tennis with with all the people that have dementia, Alzheimer's?

"But they've absolutely loved it and it's so nice to see them remembering things from their childhood - They're like, Oh, we used to play tennis we were great at tennis."

