ITV Border's Katie Templeton-Knight went to the opening

Council bosses in Cumbria say multi-million pound refurbishments to a Eskdale House will provide essential dementia care in the region.

While Eskdale House was renovated, some residents were moved to Moot Lodge in Brampton, which is currently under threat of closure. A consultation is ongoing.

The council claim that the amount of money invested in Eskdale House wouldn't have been able to bring Moot Lodge up to the same standard needed for dementia care.

The refurbishment of the 21-bed care home includes upgrades and improvements to facilities, with a focus on dementia care and sustainability.

After two years, the care home is expected to welcome back resident soon.

Councillor Lisa Brown, Executive Member for Adults and Community Health, said: “We're thrilled to unveil the newly refurbished Eskdale House.

"This project reflects Cumberland Council's commitment to modernising care facilities.

"With £2.3 million invested, Eskdale House now offers excellent dementia care in a safe and accessible environment.

"The redesigned spaces promote socialisation and independence for residents, while also supporting our dedicated staff in delivering high-quality care.”

