Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has said the team must play as "strongly as they possibly can" as they fight for a win at Brunton Park.

Speaking to ITV Border, Paul Simpson said: "The challenge for us now is to make sure we finish the season as strongly as possible.

"It isn't going to change our fate, it isn't going to change the complexion of what the season looks like, but it will give us something positive to take into the summer."

Carlisle United have three games left this season, including two at home.

"My challenge for the players is that we've got two home games," Simpson said.

He added: "We haven't given our fans enough to cheer about in our home games this season.

"So let's try and do everything we possibly can to give them something in these next two.

"We've just got to make sure we do the last three games as strongly as we possibly can, take whatever wins out of it that we possibly can, and start preparing to be better next season.

The Blues take on Blackpool this Saturday at Brunton Park.

Simpson said the opposition will be looking for a win, as they sit three points off play-offs with three matches to go.

"They'll be coming here wanting to try and get a victory - they need to win to give themselves that real chance.

"We expect it to be tough because they make the pitch big.

"They stretch you to play good football, but we think that we've got players who can cause them problems.

"We've got to go and do it against Blackpool and make sure we spoil their chances of playoffs."

Despite their win against Cheltenham Town earlier this week, defeat against Northampton Town confirmed the Blues' relegation back to League Two last weekend.

"It was obviously massive disappointment to have relegation confirmed, regardless of the fact it's been on cards for weeks.

"I think this is going to be a really busy summer.

"But that said, every time I've been involved in football, it is a busy summer.

"Being a manager is now a 12 months of the year job.

"It's not something where you can switch off for seven eight weeks.

"It's a full job and I absolutely love it.

"I'm going to throw myself into again this summer and hopefully will come back with a strong squad ready to have a good challenge next season."

